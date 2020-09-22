Edo 2020: Youth group congratulates Obaseki

Share the news













Noble Youths Mass Support Association (NYMSA), a youth group, has congratulated Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on his victory at the Governorship election held on Saturday.

Mr Godwin Onmonya, the National Coordinator of the group, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, also congratulated the people of Edo over the peaceful conduct of the election.

“The outcome of Edo election has put an end to the era when electoral contests were executed like a war.

“’We congratulate the people of Edo and commend them for the peaceful conduct of the election.

“We commend INEC, the security agencies and all political parties that took part in the election, for demonstrating unwavering support toward the success of the exercise.

“I also want to thank the civil society groups for doing such an excellent job and making great sacrifices. It is our prayer that every election in the country will be peaceful,” he said.

The coordinator, however, appreciated the efforts of the immediate past National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, and other stakeholders, for demonstrating the spirit of sportsmanship before, during and after the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Obaseki, the incumbent governor, easily won a second tenure after flooring many challengers including APC’s Pastor Pius Ize-Iyamu, who came second. (NAN)

