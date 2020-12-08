Edo 2020 Trade Fair opens Dec.14, as 45 exhibitors register, says official

Organisers of the Edo 2020 trade fair say no fewer than 45 exhibitors have registered ahead of the Dec. 14 opening, Director of the Edo 2020 Trade Fair Planning Committee, Mr Osayande Igbe, disclosed in Benin on Tuesday.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Igbe said that whilst the fair will officially open to the public on Dec. 14, registration of exhibitors and Road Shows kicked off on Dec. 4.

“We started the fair with registration of exhibitors, because we want participants to know the different categories of exhibitors that will be on ground. The registration is still ongoing, while the list of registered exhibitors will be published on the trade fair website for enquiries”, the director said.