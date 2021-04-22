The Kwara Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria has congratulated the state’s athletes to the just-concluded 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) for improved performance.

The sports festival tagged Edo 2020 was held in Benin from April 2 to April 14, with Team Delta emerging the winners and Team Edo securing the second position.

Team Kwara finished 15th on the medals table with seven gold, six silver and 31 bronze, as against its performance at Abuja 2018, where it came 23rd with one gold, six silver and five bronze.

In a statement signed by its Secretary, Olayinka Owolewa, on Thursday in Ilorin, the chapter also praised Kwara Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for huge investments in sports.

It said that the huge investment had started yielding positive results.

The chapter added that AbdulRazaq’s administration’s decision to resuscitate Kwara Sports Festival in 2019 after 15 years, had been justified with the improved performance at Edo 2020.

It appealed to Kwara Government to receive, host and reward the athletes for making the state proud at Edo 2020.

It said that ongoing renovations, constructions and repair of some abandoned sports facilities at the state’s Stadium Complex would enable athletes to perform better in future. (NAN)

