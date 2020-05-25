Edo 2020: PDP leader urges members to work for victory

Share the news













Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo have been urged to work towards achieving victory in the forthcoming governorship election.

The PDP National Vice chairman, South South, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi stated this on Monday during a visit to the new State Executives of the Party led by Dr Tony Aziegbemi.

Ogidi said he was in Edo to strengthen the strategies adopted by his Party to oust the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC) from power in the interest of the people.

“We need to work hard to get Osadebey Avenue. That is why I am here (in Benin City) to be sure that we get there, because we have been looking forward to it.

“I have not been happy since I became the zonal vice chairman of PDP. Each time I went to any of the states, I kept saying I am not complete. Until we have Edo state, we cannot proudly say that we are complete.

“Although, we have five of the six states in the South-South zone and our five governors are doing well, but we need Edo state to do well too.

“There is every need for PDP to take over Edo. By the grace of God, we are going to win the election,” he said.

Ogidi said: “I am pleading with President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the amended Electoral Act, to avoid the kind of violence witnessed in Bayelsa and Kogi states.”

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic was a good one, because e-voting was the easiest way to fight Coronavirus.

Meanwhile Aziegbemi has said that the State Working Committee (SWC), were working hard to get PDP back to Osadebey Avenue by carrying all stakeholders along in its strategies.

“We reached out to all those that one way or another are aggrieved. We can tell you the units, wards and local government areas that PDP is strong and not strong in Edo.

“Basically, the only thing we are out for is winning the governorship election on September 19. We promise you, we will give our all to make sure that we deliver on the mandate given to us.

“When we were campaigning, that is what we told the delegates, to give us the mandate and we will get them Osadebey Avenue.

“We reiterate the commitment, the vow we made with our people, that we will get them back to Osadebey Avenue,” he said. (NAN)

