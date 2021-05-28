The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the judgment of the Supreme Court which upheld the election of Edo Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

The party, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Thursday, described the judgment as upholding the will of the people.

Ologbondiyan said the verdict of the apex court to throw out the petition of All Progressives Congress (APC), was a resounding reinforcement of the popularity of the PDP and Obaseki in Edo as firmly established in the election.

He also commended the judiciary for its courage in upholding justice and the will of the people in the Edo governorship election.

The party urged Obaseki to continue in his commitment towards the development of the state and the wellbeing of his people in line with the PDP manifestoes and ideology.

According to him, these were the reasons he was overwhelmingly re-elected.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was proud of Obaseki for the empowerment of the people as well as massive infrastructural development of Edo in critical areas.

He however, listed the critical areas to include: healthcare, education, agriculture and food production, oil and gas, industrialization, among others. (NAN)

