Edo 2020: Obaseki to convert reacquired army land to housing estate in Benin

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Thursday said that he would convert the land the government reacquired from the Army Barracks in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area into a model housing estate.

He said this while on campaign tour of wards one, two, three, four and Ikpoba Hill all in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Benin city.

He said that the promise was in line with the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDPs), desire to continue to build institutions with a view to repositioning the state for the future of Edo children.

Gov. Obaseki is the party’s candidate for the Edo governorship election billed for Sept. 19.

Obaseki, while soliciting for the votes of the people of the wards in the forthcoming elections said that this was imperative for development of the state.

He promised to industrialise the locality by bringing back the moribund Bendel Brewery so that employment could be created and people of the area employed.

He noted that locality was very special as it was the most populated in the state noting that there was still so much work to be done in the area.

He disclosed that the challenge with the Army barrack situated in the area had been resolved as the government had acquired the land back.

He disclosed that the government would build a housing estate in the reacquired land for the area.

He revealed that the government had a list of the needs of the area adding that his administration would build more roads in the area as well as boost their electricity supply.

He declared that the same God who gave the administration the foresight to do what it did in the first term would give the administration foresight to do even more in the second term.

“This is because we have much more work ahead of us,” the governor said.

Earlier, Chief Dan Orbih, Chairman PDP Edo governorship election campaign council, said that the large turnout of PDP supporters at the rally was evident of the support of the people for the PDP candidate.

He noted that the governor had done well in his first term as his administration had built roads, power plant, modular refinery, as well as upgraded the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium to a world class Olympic type.

Orbih noted that those against the governor were enemies of the state and called on the people to come out in their numbers on Sept. 19 to reelect the PDP candidate.

He stressed that the mission and vision of the present administration was to move Edo forward, adding that no man is God, and God will give the party and its candidate victory at the polls. (NAN)