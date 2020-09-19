Edo 2020: Massive turnout of voters witnessed at polling units

Share the news













As Edo elects its governor, a large turnout of voters has been reported across all polling units in Esan West Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that most of the voters arrived the various polling units before officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Some of the polling units visited by NAN correspondent included those in Ward 6 (Ogbomoide Primary School) with polling units 6, 7 & 8, and polling units 3, 4 & 5 (Central Primary School) all in Iruekpen, Esan West.

Others included polling Unit 2 in Ward 5 (Uhunmudumu Primary School) in Ekpoma which has six voting points.

Accreditation of voters and voting commenced on scheduled at these polling units.

NAN also learnt that electoral materials and officials arrived on time at the polling units.

Security personnel were visible in all the polling units visited.

Also at the polling units were Policemen as well as personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). (NAN)

Related