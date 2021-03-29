Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has cautioned the athletes representing the state at the National Sports Festival in Edo against use of drugs during the competition.

Yahaya, represented by his Deputy, Mannassah Jatau, gave the advice while addressing the state contingent to the festival.

He advised the athletes to forget about use of drugs and retain their integrity and transparency, as the state`s ambassadors.

“We will appreciate you coming last without drugs than coming first with drugs,” he advised.

The governor also urged the team to put in their best to ensure that they came back with honours at the end of the competition.

Responding to Mr Hamza Soye, Executive Chairman of the state Sports Commission`s question, the governor said government would address the noticeable challenges within the available resources.

Soye had earlier told the governor that the contingent, made up of 78 athletes, would be leaving the state on Friday for the festival, whose opening ceremony had been scheduled for April 4.

He said that athletes would compete in 11 events and win medals, adding: “We are well prepared; so we are not just going to Edo to participate in the festival.”

The chairman assured that his team would not disappoint the state, stressing that they were disciplined and motivated for the competitions.

Soye, however, appealed for more buses for the commission to enhance movement of athletes from the state in future competitions.

He also appealed to the state government to carry out maintenance on the state-owned stadium, stating that the flood lights, boreholes and synthetic grass particularly needed repairs. (NAN)

