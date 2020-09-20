Edo 2020: Emmanuel ongratulates Obaseki, urges him to deliver more

Share the news













Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has congratulated Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo for his victory in the governorship election held on Saturday Sept. 19.

Obaseki of the People’s Democratic Party ((PDP) was declared winner by INEC when he pulled a total vote of 307,955 to defeat the closest rival and the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who scored 223,619.

The congratulatory message is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Emmanuel, Mr Ekerete Udoh, and given to newsmen in Uyo on Sunday.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Akwa Ibom State, I join our brethren in Edo to congratulate our Brother, Gov. Godwin Obaseki, for securing the trust and faith of the good people of Edo State to superintend over the affairs of the State for another four years.

“As I have always said, a good job delivered well means more job to be done.

“I have no doubt that you will step up to the plate and deliver big time for the Edo people.

“Let me also congratulate our great party, the PDP and of course, the INEC for a job well- done,” Emmanuel said. (NAN)

