Edo 2020: Edo monarchs call on electorate to vote their choice candidate

Share the news













As part of the peace building process to the forth coming Edo Governorship election, the Edo Council of Traditional Rulers has called on the people to vote the candidate of their choice for Sept. 19 election.

The council made the call while addressing newsmen shortly after their quarterly meeting presided over by the council’s Chairman, Oba Ewuare II, on Friday in Benin.

The council also cautioned against political partisanship by traditional rulers in the state ahead of the poll.

They urged eligible voters across the state to come out en masse to exercise their constitutional right of voting a candidate of their choice without fear.

The council assured that peace is not negotiable in the state before, during and after the election.

The council also resolved among other things, to intensify prayers and traditional means of ensuring absolute peace before, during and after the election.

The council also dwelt on the worsening security situation across many villages and communities, especially villages in Edo North Senatorial District of the state.

The traditional rulers insisted that the various security agencies must live up to their responsibilities to protect lives and property, especially the worsening case of adoption by suspected Fulani herders.

The council hailed the Benin monarch for calling to order the two main political gladiators to eschew violence during campaigns.

The council described the peace pact as unprecedented which has started yielding positive outcome across the state. (NAN)