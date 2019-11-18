Edo 2020 Appropriation bill scales second reading

The 2020 Appropriation Bill for Edo of N177.6 billion on Monday scaled second reading on the floor of the state House of Assembly.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki had on Nov. 13 presented the budget estimate of N177.6 billion to the Assembly for consideration.

Leading the debate for the passage of the Bill, the Leader of the house, Mr Roland Asoro (Orhionmwon South), said that the budget proposal would enable the state government to complete all ongoing projects.

Asoro stated that the budget was well-structured to cater for the infrastructure and educational needs of the people.

Asoro said, “the emphasis is on completion of ongoing projects and was designed in such a way that it touches all constituencies in terms of road construction and provisions of social amenities to the people.

Mr Emmanuel Agbaje (Akoko-Edo), supporting, also noted that the figures in the budget estimate holistically captured the needs of the people.

“The bill has not only effectively captured the challenges, but will help the state governor to complete ongoing projects and consolidate on his achievements,’’ Agbaje said.

Other lawmakers, in their contributions, supported the bill and argued in favour of its quick passage.

The Speaker, Mr Francis Okiye, said the passage of the bill would enhance the implementation of the new minimum wage, state security trust fund, and execution of constituency projects among others.

The Speaker thereafter directed the clerk, Yahaya Omogbai, to record the bill as having passed second reading.

He also called on all heads of ministries, departments and agencies to appear before various house committees to defend their budget estimates.

In the same vein, the year 2019 proposed `revised’ appropriation bill also scaled second reading. (NAN)