Editors Mourn Publisher NewsDirect, Say His Death Saddening, Shocking

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) said it was deeply saddened and shocked by the news of the passing on of one of its committed members and Publisher of NewsDirect Newspapers Group, Dr Samuel Ibiyemi on Tuesday.

Aged 56, Dr Ibiyemi succumbed to death at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan, Ogun State, where he was undergoing treatment.

In statement on Wednesday by the NGE President, Eze Anaba and its General Secretary, Dr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the professional body of all the editors in Nigeria described the late publisher as a committed member of the NGE, who made his mark in journalism profession – as a reporter, business editor, editor and publisher.

‘’Even when Dr. Samuel Ibiyemi was struggling between life and death on his sick bed at the hospital, he was still breathing journalism; he wanted to know from his colleagues the latest happenings on our society; he called to find out the outcome of the national biennial convention of the NGE in Owerri.

‘’We were regularly in touch with him and his family; he assured us of his determination to survive; we were looking forward to him coming out of the Babcock University Teaching Hospital in Ilisan, where he was undergoing treatment.

‘’Dr. Ibiyemi was passionate about journalism profession and played his part in various newspapers before birthing his publication, Nigerian NewsDirect, some 13 years ago. He was a committed member of the NGE, and we take solace in the fact that he made his mark in the profession, as a reporter, editor and publisher, before his home call. His legacy, NewsDirect Newspapers, has continued to make impact with its rich content: informing, educating and entertaining readers, since it was created’’, the editors stated.

While commiserating with the family, friends, and entire members of the journalism community on the passage of Dr Ibiyemi, the NGE prayed that the Almighty God would give them, especially the widow and children, the needed strength at this difficult time and the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The NGE added, ‘’Dr Ibiyemi’s memory will live on through the impact he made on the world. He is now in a better place and watching over us. We are praying for his loved ones and family during this difficult time.

‘’We are wishing his loved ones peace, comfort, courage, and lots of love at this time of sorrow. Our heart goes out to all of them at this difficult time. We will never forget Dr Samuel Ibiyemi. May God give him eternal rest.’’

The NGE said that if the earth that will cover the late publisher will be light, it is because, he was a true definition of humanity, courage, truth faith and hard work.

