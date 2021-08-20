Editors’ Guild congratulates ex-president on appointment as NNPC’s spokesman

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has congratulated one of its former presidents, Mr Garba Mohammed (FNGE), on his appointment as the Group General Manager (Public Affairs) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the guild’s President, Mr Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Mr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, and released to newsmen on Friday in Benin.

The guild described Garba’s appointment as apt, saying he was eminently qualified for the position considering his wealth of experience both in the media and in the oil and gas sector.

”We commend the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, and the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, for making the right choice.

”Garba’s appointment comes at a time the NNPC is undergoing a transition following the signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari”, the NGE stated.

The guild expressed its appreciation to the outgoing NNPC’s spokesperson, Dr Kennie Obateru, for his excellent relationship with it.

It said that it was looking forward to working with the new spokesman so that he could deliver on his onerous assignment.( NAN)

