‎Editors Celebrate Uncle Sam on 90th Birthday

‎The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has joined Nigerians in celebrating one of its senior members and Publisher of Vanguard Media Group, Prince Sam Amuka-Pemu, on his remarkable 90th birthday.



‎In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Dr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the Guild described Uncle Sam’s birthday as a testament to his enduring wisdom, legacy, and commitment to the journalism profession.



‎The Guild explained that as the Founder of Vanguard Newspapers Group, Prince Amuka-Pemu has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape.



‎According to editors, “Uncle Sam’s commitment to excellence and robust journalism has inspired generations of journalists and media audiences alike.



‎”Under your guidance, Vanguard Newspaper has become a beacon of truth, reliability, and excellence.



‎”Your unwavering commitment to journalistic ethics has earned the respect and admiration of your peers, government, and readers. “



‎The Guild noted that Prince Amuka-Pemu’s contributions extend beyond journalism, citing his efforts to promote social justice, education, and civic engagement in Sapele and the Niger-Delta region, through his media platform.



‎”As we celebrate your 90th birthday, we honor not only your achievements but also your life. Your legacy will continue to inspire and motivate us and future generations,” the Guild said.



‎The Guild wished Prince Amuka-Pemu a happy 90th birthday, filled with joy, love, and celebration, and prayed for his continued good health, happiness, and fulfillment.



