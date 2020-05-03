Editor, Newsdiaryonline, El-Kurebe tests positive for COVID-19

The Editor of Newsdiaryonline, Mr Abdallah el-Kurebe has tested positive for COVID-19, he disclosed Sunday.

In his account of how he got the news of his test result, El-Kurebe who is based in Sokoto, northern Nigeria wrote, “On Sunday afternoon, I got a call from a Doctor at one of the isolation centres that I had tested positive.

“So, there is the need for either our vehicle comes to your house to convey you or drive yourself to the isolation centre.

“Come with anything you want to have pleasure with so that we commence treatment,” the Doctor said.

El-kurebe also has an advice for his colleagues: “While I strongly believe that contracting COVID-19 is not a death sentence, I strongly advise colleagues to volunteer to get tested,” he said

The Management and staff of Newsdiaryonline wish the editor quick recovery as he begins treatment in Sokoto, the publisher, Nmodu, said Sunday.

