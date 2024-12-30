Editor-in-chief, PDP bigwigs, pay last respects to ex-NAN editor, Adisa

Mr Mufutau Ojo, Editor-In-Chief, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) bigwigs in Kwara on Sunday attended the Fidau

By Afusat Agunbiade



Mr Mufutau Ojo, Editor-In-Chief, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) bigwigs in Kwara on Sunday attended the Fidau (funeral prayer) for the late Ex-NAN Senior Editor, Alhaji Abdulraheem Adisa.

Adisa, a former general manager, Herald Newspapers, a former kwara commissioner for information and communication, and also a former chairman, Moro Local Government council, Kwara, died on Thursday at 91 years.

The fidau prayer, which was held at the family’s residence at Dagi compound, Okelele Area, Ilorin, also had in attendance the state PDP chairman, Mr Babatunde Mohammed.

Imam Moshood Asomu, who led the prayer, rendered some verses from the Quran for the repose of the soul of the deceased, and sought Allah’s fortitude for the family to bear the irreparable loss.

In his sermon, Sheikh Sulyman Dan-Borno, the Grand Mukadam of Kwara, described death as the supreme price that every living soul must pay.

“The only way to conquer death is to indulge in good deeds and obey Allah’s commandments while alive in order to attract the desired eternal rest.

“Move closer to Allah through prayers and supplications, because the prayers of the righteous are promptly accepted and granted by God,” he said.

According to him, Adisa lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation in spite of having many female children.

“Don’t say because you have many female children, you are not happy with what Allah has given to you.

“Alhaji Adisa accepted the will of Allah and today he has senior magistrates, matrons, lecturers and others doing well in various fields of endeavour among his children.

“He prioritised the education and training of his children and today they are better for it,” he said.

In her tribute, the deceased’s eldest daughter, Hajia Khadijat Abdulkareem-Yinka, Lecturer, Department of Plant Biology, Faculty of Science, University of llorin, described late Adisa as a kindhearted and loving father.

“He was very old but we are going to miss his fatherly care, encouragement and advice.

“My father was kindhearted and generous, not only to us his children, but to everyone who had the cause to cross his path.

“We are grateful to Allah and pray for his life. We beseech Allah to accept his return and grant him Aljanat Fridaous,” she said.

Notable personalities include Mr Kola Shittu, Alhaji Ishola Balogun, both former PDP state chairmen; Alhaji Jimoh Balogun, former PDP Chairman, Kwara South Local Government.

Others are Mr Atolagbe Alege, former state Commissioner for Health; Alhaja Nimota Ibrahim, former state Commissioner for Education; and Mr Abdulgafar Ayilara, former INEC Commissioner, among others. (NAN)