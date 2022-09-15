Edema condoles Gov. Akeredolu over mother’s death

By Segun Giwa

A former Chairman of Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Mr Gbenga Edema, has commiserated Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over the demise of his mother, Grace Akeredolu.

Edema, in a condolence message on Thursday in Akure, urged the governor and his siblings to take solace in the fact that their mother lived a good and fulfilled life.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Akeredolu, a Lady Evangelist, died in her sleep in the early hours of Thursday, Sept. 15, at the age of 90.

Edema, who was also a former lawmaker in the state, noted that the late Akeredolu was a good and loving mother not only to her children, but to everyone around her.

According to him, the family should be consoled in the fact that their matriarch lived to witness the successes of her children who rose to the peak of their careers.

“We thank God for her life and we pray the Lord grants our dear governor, his siblings and the entire family the grace to bear this loss.

“My prayers and thoughts are with the governor as well as the entire family at this time.

“Mama was a conscientious Christian who spent her years in the service of God and the community.

“What she stood for is reflected in the moral uprightness of her children, who are excelling in their many disciplines and are renowned for their honours,” Edema said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

