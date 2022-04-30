Ed-el-Fitr: Police assure of adequate security in Jigawa

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Police in Jigawa on Saturday assured residents of the state of adequate security during the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aliyu Sale, stated this in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Lawan Shiisu, in Dutse.

He said the command had deployed conventional and mobile policemen as well as other tactical teams to Eid praying grounds, recreation centres and other public places across the 27 local government areas of the state.

He said it was the command’s statutory mandate and obligations to protect lives and property of citizens in the state.

The CP assured the people of the state of adequate security, adding that, “men and officers deployed for this critical assignment are warned to be polite, civil and professional while discharging their legitimate duties.”

According to him, the command will collaborate with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders to ensure peaceful and hitch-free celebration.

While reitrating commitment to fish out undesirable elements that might use the opportunity to forment trouble during the festivity, Sale warned that anyone found wanting would be made to face wrath of the law.

“To this end, the command calls on parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against any act of public disturbances.

“Members of the public are advise to be security conscious and report suspicious movements of parsons to the nearest security formation for immediate intervention, or call the command’s emergency phone numbers: 09053872263, 07033524987.

“The CP, on behalf of the entire officers and men of the command, wishes Muslim faithful and other citizens of the state happy Eid-el-Fitr celebrations,” he said (NAN)

