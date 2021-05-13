Governor Nasir El Rufai has praised the spirit of sacrifice and resilience displayed by the Muslim community of Kaduna state during the fasting period.

In an Ed-el-Fitr message, ‘’the governor congratulated the community on the successful completion of Ramadan, and prayed that Allah will bless the immense sacrifices that are being made.’’

The message was contained in a statement signed by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Thursday.

The statement said that ‘’ El-Rufai urged the Muslim community to keep hope alive, and to celebrate Eid el-Fitr in compliance with public health guidelines prescribed to protect everyone from Covid-19.’’

The governor expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for removing the circumstances that compelled the month of fasting and Eid el-Fitr to happen under quarantine in 2020.

‘’Malam El-Rufai prayed that Almighty Allah will amply reward and bless the efforts of faith and worship,’’ the statement added.

The Special Adviser said that the governor appealed to all communities in Kaduna State to uphold peace and harmony.

‘’Noting the severity of the ongoing security challenges, he urged all residents to practise vigilance and be law-abiding while the State awaits the intensification of the security operations that are required to secure our communities,’’ he added.

