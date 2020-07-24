ECWA to FG, KDSG: Show zeal to end Southern Kaduna killings

July 24, 2020 By Danlami Nmodu Project, Security 0



Share the news

The President, Evangelical Church Winning All () Rev. Stephen Panya has urged both the Federal and state governments  to show more commitment to ending the ongoing killings in Southern .

Panya made the call in a statement he signed and issued to journalists in Jos on Thursday.

He expressed ’s concern over the continued killings and destruction of  communities in the area, saying that it had become too much to bear.

“ECWA is calling on the state government in particular, and the Federal Government to show more commitment and sincerity to ending the killings and secure the communities in Southern .

“We appeal to the state government, the federal government, and humanitarian organisations to urgently reach out to these communities accross the Local Government Areas (which people) are currently displaced,” Panya said.

He urged the personnel of the security agencies operating in the communities concerned to be alive to their responsibility of protecting the lives of all citizens and to apply the rules of engagement fairly. (NAN)


Share the news
Tags: , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*