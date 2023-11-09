ECWA president calls for peace, unity in Nigeria

By Henry Oladele

The President, Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Stephen Panya, on Thursday called for peace, understanding and unity among Nigerians.

Panya made the call at a news conference heralding the concert and conference of the church starting from Nov. 9 to 12 in Lagos.

He also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory.

“Now that the Supreme Court has affirmed the election of President Tinubu, we appeal for calm, understanding, peace and unity in order to move the nation forward.

“Without the support of all and sundry, the administration cannot succeed. The beauty of democracy is that it provides periodic opportunities for political contestation.

“We call on Mr President to be magnanimous in victory while paying serious attention to the observations made by the opposition.

“He should also ensure that the plethora of loopholes identified in our electoral system are comprehensively addressed through appropriate administrative, institutional and legislative interventions,” he said.

Speaking on insecurity, he said the ECWA family continued to face challenges, ranging from the negative impact of the economic downturn, to pain and sorrow occasioned by persistent insecurity.

“It is not out of place to reflect on national issues confronting our nation. The idea is to take every opportunity to intercede for the nation in the place of prayer.

“The church is an integral part of the larger society. Therefore, whatever affects the nation will also affect the church.

“The ECWA family continues to face challenges, ranging from the negative impact of the economic downturn to pain and sorrow occasioned by persistent insecurity.

“As one body, let us continue to uphold each other in prayers, assist one another, and stand together in view of the end-time terrible onslaught from the enemy against the church of God,” he said.

He appealed to everyone not to give up in interceding for the freedom of thousands of brethren in captivity of terrorists and evil groups.

“Let us continue to uphold these brethren, especially ECWA daughters such as Leah Sharibu, Alice Loksha Ngaddah and Lilian Gyang, who have become the symbol of many that have been held captive for many years.

“We have also lost many pastors and members due to the evil and wicked acts of these terrorists.

“Let us continue to pray for the comfort of our brethren whose family members were killed and churches that were burnt in Plateau, Southern Kaduna, and other places, for God to bring this evil in our nation to an end,” he prayed. (NAN)

