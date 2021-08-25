ECWA donates building materials, clothes to victims of Plateau attacks

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has donated building materials and clothes to victims of attacks in Miango Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.President of ECWA, Rev. Stephen Panya-Baba, presented the items to the victims on Wednesday in Miango.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that several villages in Miango were recently attacked, scores killed and and many others injured.The attackers also razed down many houses and destroyed crops on farmlands in 39 communities of the chiefdom.According to Panya-Baba, the gesture is to enable the victims to rebuild their homes and to clothe themselves.He said that the support would also go a long way in cushioning the hardships the victims were currently passing through.“

First, we are here to commiserate with the people over the recent happenings, where many lives were lost, others injured and scores are displaced.“We are here to pray with them to call upon God to deliver the land from all forms of evil plans.“Secondly, we brought some relief items basically made up of building materials and clothes.“This is to enable the victims to rebuild their houses so as to go back to their homes.“The clothing will enable the victims, particularly those who lost everything to clothe themselves, “he said.

The president called on relevant goverment agencies and other public spirited individuals to extend same support to the victims.He called on the people to continue to be prayerful and never lose faith in God, adding that the security situation would improve soon.He also advised them against reprisal attacks, but called on them to defend themselves when they are attacked.

Receiving the item, Rev. Ronku Aka, the Brra Nggwe Rigwe, thanked ECWA for the gesture. Aka commended the church for the regular support to the people to have their lives back. He called on the goverment and the security agencies to intensify efforts at securing the lives and property of his people and Nigerians in general. NAN reports that the items donated include 350 bundles of roofing sheets and 10 bales of second hand clothes.(NAN)

