ECWA condemns murder of Sokoto student, Deborah by mob

By Polycarp Auta

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), has condemned the murder of Miss Deborah Yakubu, a 200-level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto by a mob.



Rev. Stephen Baba-Panya, the President of ECWA, made the condemnation in a statement on Saturday in Jos.



Baba-Panya, who described the ugly incident as sheer criminality, called on the Sokoto State Government to arrest the perpetrators, adding they should be made to face the full wrath of the law.



The President also called on the Federal Government to direct security agencies to ensure that no stone is left unturned towards bringing the culprits to book.



”The brutal murder of Miss Deborah Yakubu by some misguided students is nothing short of overt criminality which we at ECWA roundly condemn.



”Therefore, we call on the Federal and Sokoto state Governments, to ensure that justice is not just seem to be done, but it is indeed done,” he called.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) reports that Yakuba was lynched on Thursday over allegation of blasphemy against Muhammed, a prophet of Islam.



The deceased was violently stoned to death and later set ablaze by the angry mob, who are mostly students of the college. (NAN)

