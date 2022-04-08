ECWA appeals to FG, ASUU to end on-going strike 

By Polycarp Auta

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Jos has advised the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to find lasting solution to the persistent strikes that had bedeviled the university system.

President of ECWA, Rev. Stephen Baba-Panya, gave the advice in a communique issued at the end of its 69th General Church Council (GCC) on Friday in Jos.Baba-Panya decried that consistent strikes by various unions of higher institutions in the county, had posed a serious challenge to the growth and development of the education sector.”Council notes the key role education plays in positively; shaping the life of individuals and a nation.”It observed that the Nigerian nation has for many years, been bogged with myriad of problems, including the constant strike actions embarked upon by labour unions such as ASUU and others.”

Council appeals to the government and the striking unions to put the interest of the nation first and resolve the industrial crisis as soon as possible.”This will forestall Idle students from being easily recruited by terrorists, kidnappers, bandits, cultists and other criminal gangs,” he said.Baba-Panya also advised government to address the spate of unemployment among youth, insisting that unemployment remained a threat to peace in the country.

He called on government to create the enabling environment for private sector to thrive, adding that such would largely create job opportunities for the teeming graduates in the countryThe president, however, called on individuals, groups, religious bodies, and NGOs, to support government in creating jobs for young Nigerians. (NAN

