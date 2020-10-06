ECSS alumni association urges Kogi govt to recruit teachers

Alumni of Ebira Community Secondary School at Ogaminana, has appealed to the Kogi state government to rescue its alma mata from imminent collapse.

Rising from its annual general meeting last Saturday, the association, decried the lack of teachers as well as learning facilities in the school.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its AGM, Ebira Community Secondary School association secretary, Ahmed Ozovehe Adams, also noted that landgrabbers were encroaching on the school’s land, calling on the Kogi state government to secure the property for future generations.

“The Old students condemned the dearth of teaching staff in core subjects which is affecting our alma mata negatively and have therefore called on government to declare an emergency in the staffing position of secondary schools in the state and to consider recruiting more teachers for our school to forestall a total breakdown of teaching and learning due to the spate of retirement and non replacement of teachers in our secondary schools across the state.

“The AGM condemned the activities of land speculators who have encroached the land and have continued to defy court orders to stop the level of encroachment while calling on the government to do something urgent to save the school lands in Kogi state from activities of Shylocks in the interest of future of our children.

“The Old students acknowledge the discipline in the school, commend the school authority for sustaining the tempo and urge it to keep it up.

“Drawing from this year’s lecturer, the Old students noted that the ancient tiger model has already taken off in the school in view of the technically biased foundation of the school, the Association called on the government to support the school to continue the good job and reposition for the legacy it was known for

“The meeting commended the outgoing caretaker Committee for their efforts which has kept the Association vibrant up to this AGM, and thereafter moved for the dissolution of the committee. A new elected executive under the leadership of Dr. Yekeen Oku Abdul-maliq to run the affairs of the Association for the next three years was put in place.”