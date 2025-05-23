ECOWAS@50: Occasion to reflect on future, says Côte d’Ivoire envoy

Amb. Kalilou Traore, Ambassador of Côte d’Ivoire to Nigeria, has extolled ECOWAS@50 anniversary as a big moment to celebrate the community’s achievement, reflect

By Fortune Abang

Amb. Kalilou Traore, Ambassador of Côte d’Ivoire to Nigeria, has extolled ECOWAS@50 anniversary as a big moment to celebrate the community’s achievement, reflect on its future and challenges faced.

Traore gave the advice on Friday in Abuja during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), against the backdrop of the ECOWAS@50 anniversary celebration slated to hold on May 28, in Lagos.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was founded on May 28, 1975, in Lagos, Nigeria, with the signing of the Treaty of Lagos.

According to him, ECOWAS@50 marked a big moment to celebrate what the community had so far done.

Traore said, “It is a moment to celebrate all achievements of ECOWAS, it is also an occasion to reflect on the future and to reflect on all the challenges we have had.

“We have had success in many areas, also we experienced some failures, we need to learn from all those things and project ourselves in the future to make ECOWAS a better place.

“So, we have to say ECOWAS has lots of achievements. Generally, when you speak about ECOWAS, people only see the political aspect, but this is only one pillar of the ECOWAS activity.

“ECOWAS has been able to create a regional market. What we are trying to do now at continental level for ACFTA, we already have it in the ECOWAS region, which is a big achievement.

“Every citizen can move with that visa from one country to another country. We are one of the sole regions where you have this achievement.”

He mentioned other achievements recorded by the community to be electrification, saying the community had been able to connect all 14 countries of ECOWAS, except Cabo Verde, which is just an island.

He also spoke on cooperation in areas of health and fighting against money laundering, and the development of military troops in Guinea-Bissau and the Gambia, to stabilize these countries.

“ECOWAS has done a lot in different humanitarian areas, so we have to celebrate that.

“Three countries left recently for different reasons. Our conviction is that one day they will come back and ECOWAS remains open for dialogue.

“Also, ECOWAS will continue to strengthen cooperation between its members, including also fighting against fake news.

ECOWAS seeks to promote economic integration among its member states, fostering collective self-sufficiency and a large trading bloc. (NAN) (www.nanews.ng)