ECOWAS says it has not received formal notification of withdrawal from the bloc by Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

ECOWAS is a sub-regional political and economic union of 15 West African countries.

It stated on Sunday in Abuja that its attention had been drawn to a broadcast on the national television stations of Mali and Niger announcing the decision of the three countries to withdraw from the union.

“The ECOWAS Commission is yet to receive any direct formal notification from the three member states about their intention to withdraw from the Community.

“The ECOWAS Commission, as directed by the Authority of Heads of State and Government, has been working assiduously for the restoration of constitutional order in those countries.

“Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali remain important members of the Community and the Authority remains committed to finding a negotiated solution to their political impasses.

“The ECOWAS Commission remains seized with the development and shall make further pronouncements as the situation evolves,’’ it stated. (NAN)

…..ECOWAS yet to receive formal withdrawal notification by Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger

By Maureen Okon

