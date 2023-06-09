ECOWAS urges responsibility in addressing security challenges

By Temitope Ponle

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for collective responsibility of member states to address security challenges in the region.

In a statement issued on the website of the commission, Mrs Damtien Tchintchibidja, the Vice-President of the commission, said this in a working session in Abuja from June 5 to 9.

The session was held to develop a contingency plan for the management of displaced persons within the region.

The commission, in collaboration with the West African Health Organisation (WAHO), held the session.

Tchintchibidja, in her opening remarks, emphasised the region’s collective responsibility to respond to various alerts by reflecting on the different aspects of these issues, and come up with appropriate solutions.

“It will take concerted and consistent efforts to address issues such as irregular migration, terrorist attacks, trans-border crimes, farmer-herder conflicts, human trafficking and political violence.”

The West African region had been recently plagued by population movements and displacements with an impact on security, social, environmental and health aspects.

However, WAHO initiated the development of an ECOWAS joint contingency plan to provide sustainable solutions, and a Regional Technical Working Group was set up.

“The initiative is under the auspices of the commission, through the Regional Centre for Surveillance and Disease Control (RCSDC), the Department of Agriculture and Economic Affairs, and the Department of Human Development and Social Affairs.’’

The initiative would enhance national capacities and aid the displaced populations.

Earlier, Dr Melchior Athanase Aïssi, the Director General of WAHO, spoke on the importance of developing a contingency plan to strengthen the capacities of national health systems and to enhance ECOWAS’s support to member states.

The five-day working session would enable participants to understand the background and situation of returning migrants, displaced persons and asylum seekers in the region.

It would also discuss support plans and how to strengthen the national health systems in relation to migrants’ and refugees’ health.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mrs Massandjé Touré-Litse, the Commissioner, Economic Affairs and Agriculture, and Prof. Fatou Sarr, the Commissioner, Human Development and Social Affairs of the ECOWAS Commission. (NAN)