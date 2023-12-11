ECOWAS urges regional unity for socio-economic development

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has called for unity and enforcement of protocols that promote cohesion in the region.

Dr Omar Touray, ECOWAS Commission President, stated this while reading the communiqué at the end of the 64th Session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government on Sunday in Abuja.

He urged that member states should continue to promote all alliances that would guarantee regional peace and stability in order to enhance socio-economic development.

‘Touray said, ’The authority rejects all forms of alliances that seek to divide the region and promote foreign interests in the region. The authority calls on member states to ensure regional unity of action by strictly adhering to collective decisions taken at the level of the authority.’’

On the political situation in the Republic of Niger, Touray said that the commission commended the efforts of the Chair of authority, President Bola Tinubu, towards a peaceful resolution of the political crisis.

‘’The authority deeply deplores the continued detention of President Mohammed Bazoum, his family and Associates by the CMSP administration.

‘’The authority further deplores the lack of commitment on the part of the CMSP to restore constitutional order.

‘’Consequently, the authority calls on the CMSP to release President Mohammed Bazoum, his family and Associates immediately and without condition.’’

He said that a three-man committee has been approved by the ECOWAS to dialogue further with the Niger military towards finding an acceptable short time transition roadmap.

He said that the outcome of the committee would determine the easing of the various sanctions imposed on the Niger Republic by ECOWAS Heads during their last meeting in Nigeria.

Touray said, ‘’Based on the outcomes of the engagement by the committee of heads of state, the authority will progressively ease the sanctions imposed on it.

‘’Failure by the CMSP to comply with the outcomes of the engagement with the committee, ECOWAS shall maintain all sanctions, including the use of force.

‘’And we will request African Union and all other partners to enforce the targeted sanctions on members of the CMSP and their associate.’’

Touray said that the authority took note of the meeting of the presidential Troika to reflect on the political stability and security in the regions including the transition process in Burkina Faso.

‘He added, ’The authority welcomes the successful national referendum in Mali and commended the transition authorities for the efforts they have deployed.

‘’However, the authority notes with concern the transition authorities’ reluctance to cooperate with ECOWAS, in the implementation of transition programmes, and other activities of interest to the region.

‘’The authority deplores the unilateral decisions taken on the implementation of the transitional programmes agreed with ECOWAS.

‘’It request the Troika under the leadership of His Excellency, President of the Republic of Benin, to urgently undertake visits to Burkina Faso, Republic of Guinea and Mali, with a view to engaging the three countries in inclusive implementation of the transition programme.’’

The ECOWAS Commission President explained that the authority directs the commission to continue to support member states in transition in addressing security challenges and provide them with humanitarian assistance.

He said that the authority directed member states to exempt the transition presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers of the member states in transition from the travel ban and other targeted individual sanctions imposed on the three member states.(NAN) ECOWAS

By Ismail Abdulaziz

