ECOWAS trains 150 Anambra youths in fish farming, tackles food insecurity in sub-region

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) has reiterated its commitment to tackling food challenge in the sub-region.

Mrs. Massandjé Toure-Titse, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, ECOWAS Commission, said this at the convocation of 150 Anambra youths trained in table fish production in Awka on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was sponsored by ECOWAS Commission, in collaboration with the Anambra government, through the Fisheries and Aquaculture Business Development Agency (FABDA).

Toure-Titse, who conducted the ceremony at the Anambra State Polytechnic, Mgbakwu, near Awka, commended the youths for agreeing to join in the training, saying they were now part of the sub regional food security army.

She said that it was the dream of ECOWAS to champion food and fish production “as a major component of our food value chain”.

She said the programme was part of the implementation of the ECOWAS regional strategy to support the employability of young people in the agro-sylvo-pastoral and fisheries sector.

According to her, Anambra was one of the 25 centres in the 15 ECOWAS Countries and one of the four Centres in Nigeria which the ECOWAS Commission granted subsidies to train young people.

“I celebrate a significant moment like this. We are today handing out certificates to young trainees in the table fish production business.

“I encourage you to apply the knowledge you have acquired to bring innovation and to actively contribute to the growth of the fishing industry in your country and in our region.

“ECOWAS remains committed to supporting such initiatives and to creating the enabling environment for young entrepreneurs to flourish in the agro-sylvo-pastoral and fisheries sectors.

“His Excellency, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, the president of ECOWAS Commission, has a strategy for his four years mandate, and we have promoted good governance and food security as part of that strategy.

“It is our belief that this training will create sustainable jobs for youths and also enhance food security in the region.

The skills you have acquired during these training courses are valuable assets, not only for your personal careers, but also for the economic growth of your country and of the ECOWAS community as a whole.,” she said.

On his part, Dr Onyekachi Ibezim, Deputy Governor of Anambra, said the state government is intentional about its economic revolution, and training for youths.

Ibezim said the Anambra government thanked ECOWAS for this training, believing that the pioneer trainees would become millionaires from fish farming.

He said the state government had mapped out funds to empower these trainees while urging the graduands to approach the Anambra State Small Business Agency (ASBA).

“The assurance the government of Prof Chukwuma Soludo is giving to enterprising youths in Anambra is that it is committed to ensuring that they are empowered with training and seed fund to ensure their prosperity,” he said. (NAN)

By Chimezie Anaso