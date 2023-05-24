ECOWAS tasks Member States on improving citizens’ standard of living

By Temitope Ponle

The ECOWAS Parliament has urged parliamentarians of Member States not to relent until the standard of living of the citizens improves through effective representation and policy implementation.

The Speaker of the parliament, Dr Sidie Tunis, made the call at the closing of the 2023 First Ordinary Session in Abuja on Tuesday.

Tunis was represented by Hon. Boukari Chaibou, Second Deputy Speaker of the parliament.

The speaker said the session afforded parliamentarians the opportunity to adopt the Report of the 2023 First Extraordinary Session, Reports of Standing Committees, Joint Committees and Ad Hoc Committees.

“I charge you once more to remain committed in the discharge of your venerable duties to the people of the ECOWAS sub-region that you represent.

“The supreme interest of the citizens of the community must always guide all decision-making processes, to ensure that such decisions translate to growth and development in all spheres of their lives.

“Let us remember that our success and progress are measured by the quality of life of our people,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the ECOWAS Commission President, Dr Omar Touray, for his presentation of the Community Report, which he said would assist members of parliament to hasten issues on integration.

More so, he said it would encourage parliamentarians to make legislative decisions from an informed position, thereby pushing forward the integration agenda.

He also said the presence of ECOWAS partners emboldened parliamentarians with the political will to ensure the implementation of policies on regional integration.

During the session. parliamentarians presented country reports, held interactive sessions with the ECOWAS Commissioners on the implementation of the programme of their departments, ad hoc meetings, among others. (NAN)