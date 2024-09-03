ECOWAS solicits media support toward achieving vision 2050

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has solicited partnership with the media and civil society organisations (CSOs) toward achieving its ‘Vision 2050 ECOWAS

By Mark Longyen

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has solicited partnership with the media and civil society organisations (CSOs) toward achieving its ‘Vision 2050 ECOWAS of the People’s’ goal.

ECOWAS Commission President, Dr Omar Touray, made this known while declaring open a two-day strategic engagement workshop with heads of government-owned television stations in West Africa on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by ECOWAS in collaboration with Media Foundation For West Africa (MFWA), an NGO, aimed at strengthening partnership between the media and ECOWAS.

The workshop tagged: “Strategy Meeting on the Media’s Role in Countering Mis/Disinformation and Promoting Peace and Democratic Governance in West Africa,” aims to ultimately achieve the Vision 2050 integration, peace and prosperity goal.

Touray, represented by the Commission’s Director, Cabinet, Abdou Kolley, explained that the event was aimed at drawing up a work plan to promote peace, good governance and fight against disinformation in West Africa.

“Today, ECOWAS needs media and civil society experts like you to contribute their expertise to better understand the reasons behind the current attacks on the organisation in some media and social networks.

“As well as to introduce strong actions to promote the fight against disinformation with a view to ensuring responsible press freedom in West Africa,” he said.

Touray said the commission needed the media’s support to identify the initiatives, which should be implemented in member states to raise awareness about ECOWAS’s achievements in the past 50 years.

“Our priority is to work together to consolidate the gains of subregional integration and also develop strategies toward attaining the objectives of our Vision 2050, which is, a fully integrated community of peoples, living in a peaceful and prosperous region with strong institutions and respect for fundamental rights and freedoms, striving for inclusive and sustainable development,” he said.

According to the Commission’s President, ECOWAS is presently confronted by the transformation of the media landscape into a tool for disinformation and systematic destruction of its gains and achievements.

“Rather than contributing to freedom of expression and equal access to information, social media are regrettably being used by some individuals to disseminate fake news aimed at brainwashing and poisoning our people’s minds.

“In doing so, these individuals endanger journalists’ noble profession throughout the world and contribute to jeopardising peace, stability and development of our member states,” he said.

Touray reeled out ECOWAS’ achievements in the past 50 years of its existence to include the Free Movement Protocol, intra-Community trade, transport and energy infrastructure development, peace and security, humanitarian assistance, among others.

Earlier, the Executive Director, MFWA, Sulemana Braimah, said the organisation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ECOWAS to build consensus around matters of mutual interest against the backdrop of the subregion’s prevailing daunting challenges.

He said that the challenges required community citizens to be well-informed and have access to factual information on matters of critical importance.

“It also requires that citizens are informed and educated about ECOWAS’s activities and impact, and the role that citizens can play to complement its efforts in addressing the challenges collectively.

“Fortunately, the MoU’s focus is on the critical challenges facing our subregion, and the crucial role of the media in addressing the challenges and moving toward the attainment of ECOWAS Vision 2050.

“In other words, we are here to deliberate on how to move the MoU from being a document to becoming actions that contribute to the mission and vision of ECOWAS, and the collective wellbeing of member states and our citizens,” Braimah said.(NAN)