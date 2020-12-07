ECOWAS sends 125 observers to monitor presidential election in Ghana

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Monday it had deployed a 125-member mission to Ghana to observe the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Polls across the Western African country opened on Monday morning.

“A 125-member ECOWAS Observer Mission has arrived in Ghana to observe the presidential and parliamentary elections, which will take place on Monday, Dec. 7.

“The observers have been deployed to all the 16 regions of the country to observe how the 17,027, 641 million registered voters elect their members of parliament and next president,” the organisation said in a statement.

The ECOWAS mission has already met with the Ghanaian Electoral Commission and a number of government officials and security agencies.