ECOWAS says Mali on track to normal after interim appointments

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional bloc considers the appointment of Mali’s interim president and vice president to be a step towards normalising life in the country after the recent coup, an official said.

The ECOWAS Delegation Head and former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan said this on Friday in Mali.

The military junta responsible for the coup in Mali, earlier this week appointed former Defence Minister Ba N’Daou as the transition president and Col. Assimi Goita as vice president.

They will both served for 18 months before a new government is established.