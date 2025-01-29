 ECOWAS says Mali, B/Faso, Niger officially exit bloc today

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) says the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from ECOWAS becomes effective from Jan. 29th,

By Mark Longyen

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) says the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from ECOWAS becomes effective from Jan. 29th, the commission stated on Wednesday.

The commission’s spokesperson, Joel Ahofodji, explained that it is in line with the decision of the ECOWAS authority, and in the spirit of regional solidarity and interest of the people.

He added that the bloc was still open to their return whenever they wanted.

The bloc urged all relevant authorities within and outside ECOWAS Member States to take note of the development.

The commission urged recognition of the national passports and identity cards bearing ECOWAS logo held by the citizens of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger, until further notice.

It also urged all concerned to continue to treat goods and services coming from the three countries in accordance with the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) and investment policy.

ECOWAS also urged them to allow citizens of the three affected countries to continue to enjoy the right of visa free movement, residence and establishment in accordance with the ECOWAS protocols until further notice.

The commission also urged all to provide full support and cooperation to ECOWAS officials from the three countries in the course of their assignments for the community.

“These arrangements will be in place until the full determination of the modalities of our future engagement with the three countries by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

“The Commission has set up a structure to facilitate discussions on these modalities with each of the three countries.

“This message is necessary to avoid confusion and disruption in the lives and businesses of our people during this transition period,” Ahofodji added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three Sahel countries had on Jan. 29, 2024, declared their intention to quit ECOWAS within 12 months in line with the bloc’s protocol.

The ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on Dec. 2024 approved the three countries’ right to quit but said their doors were still open to return. (NAN)