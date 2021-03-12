The Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament has urged the citizens and residents of West Africa to ensure that they take the COVID-19 vaccine whenever they get the opportunity.

This is even as he cautioned them to be patient and exercise restraint as the Leadership of the community and member states strive to make the vaccines available to all.

Tunis disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

He said that all negative theories being paraded against the vaccine were unfounded and should not deter any West African from being vaccinated.

“As the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, representing the over 300 million community citizens, my appeal to everybody is that you take the vaccine.

“When you have the opportunity to take the vaccine, take it.

“All of these theories about the vaccine killing people is not true. Take your vaccine,” he said.

He, however, cautioned that all, who received the vaccine should also adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the vaccine manufacturers.

“Even when you have taken your vaccine, let us continue to follow the health protocols of wearing these masks, let us continue to use our hand sanitisers, let us continue to wash our hands and also do our social distancing.

“As a community every government is fighting very hard to ensure that every citizen is vaccinated.

“If you are not opportune to be vaccinated now, it does not mean that more vaccines will not come.

“People need to be patient, if you are not called at this particular time, do not panic or demonstrate, if you don’t have it today you will have it tomorrow.

“Until we have immunity, continue to wear your masks,” he said. (NAN)

