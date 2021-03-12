ECOWAS Parliament Speaker urges citizens to take COVID-19 vaccine

March 12, 2021 Favour Lashem News



The of ECOWAS Parliament has urged the citizens and residents of West Africa to ensure they take the COVID-19 vaccine whenever they get the opportunity.

This is even as he cautioned them to be patient and exercise restraint as the Leadership of the community and states strive to make the vaccines available to all.

Tunis disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

He said all negative theories being paraded against the vaccine were unfounded and should not deter any West African from being vaccinated.

“As the of the ECOWAS Parliament, representing the over 300 million community citizens, my appeal to everybody is take the vaccine.

have the opportunity to take the vaccine, take .

“All of these theories about the vaccine killing people is not true. Take vaccine,” he said.

He, however, cautioned that all, who received the vaccine should also to the safety protocols as advised by the vaccine manufacturers.

“Even have taken vaccine, let us continue to follow the health protocols of wearing these masks, let us continue to use our hand sanitisers, let us continue to wash our hands and also do our .

“As a community every government is fighting very hard to ensure that every citizen is vaccinated.

“If you are not opportune to be vaccinated now, does not mean that more vaccines will not .

“People need to be patient, if you are not called at this particular time, do not panic demonstrate, if you don’t have today you will have tomorrow.

“Until immunity, continue to wear masks,” he said. (NAN)

