ECOWAS Parliament speaker calls for dialogue, youth empowerment to curtail terrorism in W/Africa

The Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Sidie Tunis has called for dialogue and youth empowerment to curb the menace of terrorism and in West Africa.

Tunis told the News of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that such engagements would keep the mind of the youth busy.

He said that most of those engaged in violence were youths who would have not taken to such vices if they were gainfully employed.

“We to create wealth for our people; if you notice, most of the people that are involved in are young people, these are people who do not have and believe that they do not have a future.

“But if we are able to create wealth; if we are able to create for people, we would not have security issues.

“So, I believe that as a region our focus should be creating and wealth for our citizenry,” he said.

The Speaker commended the government of Nigeria for many its empowerment programmes it had set up for youths in spite of the challenges caused by the -19 pandemic.

He said that such programmes could keep the youths away from criminal activities.

“That is the sort of thing I think we should be doing in all of the countries in the sub-region.

“If we have the youths occupied and they feel belonged; and they feel there is a future for them, we will not have terrorists around,” he said.

The Speaker said that dialogue with the various agreed parties would also play a role because the and terrorists were citizens of West Africa.

“Terrorists are our brothers; they are our and they are not foreigners.

“If the are Nigerians, Sierra Leoneans or Ghanaians, they are the same citizens of the called West Africa and are likely to shield the sword,” he said. (NAN)

