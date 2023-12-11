ECOWAS Parliament pushes for gender balance in decision making

The ECOWAS Parliament has adopted a report seeking the adoption of laws and policies on quotas and gender balance in decision making in the region.

The report of the joint Committee on Social Affairs, Gender and Women Empowerment, was presented to the parliament on Monday in Abuja by the Co-rapporteur, Mr Senou Soklingbe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the joint committee was chaired by Mr Edwin Snowe.

The report focussed on strengthening political inclusiveness in participatory governance process.

The parliament, presided by the 1st Deputy Speaker, Mr Ahmed Wase, also adopted the recommendation for Member States to implement an effective diversity management policy prioritising the involvement of young people, women and vulnerable groups in the drawing up of development programmes and plans.

It also said Member States should adopt concrete mechanisms to encourage the participation of all citizens in important decision making processes.

It said that vulnerable groups such as ethnic and religious minorities, women and youth, people with disabilities and the elderly should be included in decision making.

The parliament further agreed with the recommendation that countries in the region should have centralised military commands and avoid formation of elite military units or parallel military forces whose command and control is outside a unified command structure.

The parliament agreed that the ECOWAS Commission should strengthen engagement and partnerships to ensure the establishment of strong civil societies at all levels, to be involved in democratic governance process and conflict prevention.

It also adopted the recommendation that the Commission promote awareness among the military on the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, highlighting the imperative for the military to be apolitical, and protect the state and democratic processes.

The Commission was also mandated to take necessary measures to have independent mechanism for appointing judicial bodies and electoral administration that are truly autonomous and totally independent

The parliament also deliberated on the political situation in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, and said that the Commission should continue to intensify dialogue with the Transitional Authorities in those countries.

This is to ensure follow-up and implementation of the transition timetables with a view to accelerating the return to constitutional order in the three countries. (NAN)

By Maureen Okon

