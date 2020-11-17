ECOWAS Parliament mourns Rawlings, Toure, late ECOWAS MP

Members of the ECOWAS Parliament on Tuesday mourned former Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings, late former president of Mali, Amadou Toumani Toure, and one of their own, Hon. Johnson Kouassi Ablom, observing a minute silence in honour of the trio.

The parliament accorded its last respect to the West African leaders on the sidelines of a meeting of the Joint Committee on Education, Science and Technology – Telecommunication and Information Technology and the committee on Political Affairs, Peace, Security, as well as the Committee on Infrastructure, Tunis added.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Tunis said: “Permit me to close these remarks on a sad note, as I recall the departure to the next life of two great sons of West Africa, which sad events occurred within the course of last week.”

“We mourn the passing of His Excellency Former President Amadou Toumani Toure of Mali who served as the President of that country from 2002 until March 2012.

“We equally mourn the highly unexpected demise of His Excellency Former President Jerry John Rawlings of the Republic of Ghana. He served as a democratically elected President from 1993 to 2001.

“We remember them for their contributions in transforming their respective States and their immeasurable support for Democracy in West Africa.

“We also use this moment to remember our colleague, a Togolese Member of Parliament and ECOWAS Parliament, Hon. Johnson Andre Kouassi Ablom, which sad even happened a few days ago.

“He was a dedicated member, who spent his entire political career serving the people he represented. His short stint at the ECOWAS Parliament demonstrated his zeal and commitment.

‘We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the Government and people of the Republic of Togo, his constituents, and the membership of the National Assembly.”

On a happy note, the Speaker announced the appointment as ministers, two Togolese Members of Parliament, Hodin Eke Kokou and Tsolenyanu Koffi. (NAN)