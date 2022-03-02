ECOWAS Parliament meets in Monrovia on region’s security, political situation

By Lizzy Okoji

The ECOWAS Parliament has announced that it would hold its first Extraordinary Session of 2022, to discuss the security and political situation of the sub-region from March 8 to March 12 in Liberia, Monrovia.

The Communications Department of the Parliament made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday, in Abuja.

The parliament stated that the session would discuss the political and security situation in the sub-region, especially in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.

The session would follow a High-level Parliamentary seminar scheduled for between March 3 and March 5 with the theme “ECOWAS Vision 2050: Formulation Process and Implementation challenges”, the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the recurring coups in Member States had been a source of concern to the ECOWAS bloc.

The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Sidie Tunis, said that the Parliament would continue to work within its mandate to ensure the return of constitutional rule in the affected countries.

Tunis noted that the Extraordinary Session would create a platform for parliamentarians and experts to discuss the situation, proffer recommendations and action plans to check the menace. (NAN)

