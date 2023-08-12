ECOWAS Parliament holds extra-ordinary session to discuss Niger

By Maureen Okon

The ECOWAS Parliament will on Saturday, Aug. 12 hold an Extra-Ordinary Session via the web to exhaustively discuss the recent political developments in the Republic of Niger.

This is contained in a statement by the Communications Division of the parliament.

The parliament said that within the context of giant changes that occurred in the politico-economic spectrum of the world in the late 1980s, several ECOWAS member states were motivated to take decisive steps towards achieving peace and security through the development of democracy and good governance by the early 1990s.

“Thus, the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance came into force in 2001, marking an important stage in the sub-region’s political development.

“Military regimes and one-party systems caved in for the emergence of multi-Party democracies.

“Nevertheless, recent political developments in the region are pointing toward a reversal of the political gains of the past two decades.

“There is a resurgence of unconstitutional changes of government through military coup d’etat, as recorded in four Member States of the sub-region, namely: the Republics of Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and most recently, Niger,’’ the parliament observed.

It said consequent upon such developments, the day-long session would see the 115-member parliament considering the emerging developments, following the unconstitutional change of government by the military of the Republic of Niger.

Niger’s military last month imprisoned President Mohamed Bazoum and assumed power, drawing condemnation from international powers and raising the spectre of further conflict in the impoverished Sahel region of West Africa which is already overrun by a deadly Islamist insurgency.

The ECOWAS Parliament has a total of 115 seats and 14 Standing Committees.

Each member state is guaranteed a minimum of allotted five seats, with the remaining 40 seats distributed in proportion to the population of each country.

Consequently, Nigeria has a total of 35 seats, followed by Ghana with eight seats.

Côte d’Ivoire is allotted seven seats, while Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, Niger, and Senegal have six seats respectively.

The remaining ECOWAS member states, namely Benin, Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Togo, have allotted to each of them, five seats. (NAN)

