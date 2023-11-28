ECOWAS Parliament: Committees submit recommendations to plenary for debate or adoption

The various committees of the ECOWAS Parliament sitting to address the draft resolutions of the sub-region on Tuesday submitted their recommendations to plenary for debate or adoption.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) The joint committees are sitting at the ongoing 2023 Second Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament scheduled from Nov. 22 to Dec. 15, in Abuja.

Also, the Joint Committees submitted their final recommendations on various drafts in the areas of the regulations Governing Plastic Products and Harmonisation of Environmentally Sound Management of Plastic Waste in ECOWAS Member States and the Regulation on Environmental and Social Assessment within the ECOWAS.

Other recommendations submitted were on the Regulation Relating to the Mechanism for Combatting Illegal Exploitation and Trade in Wildlife in West, and the Regulation on Health, Social Affairs, Gender, and the Empowerment of Women, Education, Science, and Culture.

The Regulation on Trade, Customs, and Free Movement as well as the Regulation on Legal Affairs and Human Rights were among those submitted. (NAN)

By Maureen Okon

