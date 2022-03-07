ECOWAS Parliament committed to implementation of vision 2050 – Tunis

By Lizzy Okoji

The Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Dr Mohamed Tunis, has reiterated the commitment of the Community’s Parliament to the full implementation of the ECOWAS Vision 2050.

Tunis made this known at the closing of the First Parliamentary Seminar of the year holding in Monrovia, Liberia, the Parliament’s Communications Division disclosed in a statement on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Parliamentary Seminar was with the theme, “ECOWAS Vision 2050: Formulation process and challenges to its implementation.”

Tunis stated that the success of the implementation of the Vision 2050 is a collective responsibility of all the stakeholders, adding that his leadership is highly committed to the full implementation sub-region’s Vision 2050.

Tunis stated that one of the Parliament’s strategies towards ensuring implementation of the Vision will be to pay particular attention towards monitoring the implementation of the recommendations emanating from the Seminar.

“The recommendations from the Parliamentary Seminar on the ECOWAS Vision 2050 outlined the roles of Member States, the ECOWAS Commission and the ECOWAS Parliament.

“Member States are advised to take ownership and ensure they mobilize sufficient resources to implement the vision.

“While the ECOWAS Commission is expected to stimulate the needed political will and establish effective steering and monitoring mechanism for the success of the Vision.

“The ECOWAS Parliament on its part was tasked with the responsibility of providing effective oversight and budgetary appropriation for the Vision.

“The Report of the Seminar was adopted by Members of Parliament at the plenary.

The recommendations from the Seminar will be transmitted to the ECOWAS Commission, Council of Ministers and the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Governments for ratification and further actions,” Tunis sated.

Tunis charged all the Members of Parliament to work hard to ensure that the recommendations are domesticated in their various Member States.

The Speaker promised that hence forth the Parliament will adopt the ECOWAS Vision 2050 as a priority agenda and component in all its future activities and programmes.

He further expressed his deep gratitude to the government and people of the Republic of Liberia for the generous hosting and excellent arrangements made to ensure the success of the Parliamentary Seminar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government adopted the ECOWAS Vision 2020 in June 2007 as a strategic framework for the transformation of ECOWAS into a borderless, peaceful, and prosperous region, the implementation of which came to an end in December 2020.

In 2018, the Council of Ministers adopted a five-phase roadmap for the preparation of the Post 2020 Vision, subsequently referred to as ECOWAS Vision 2050.

NAN reports that the roadmap comprises: a preparatory phase, an assessment of ECOWAS Vision 2020, the formulating and drafting of Vision 2050, the review and validation of Vision 2050; and the adoption of Vision 2050 by the competent organs of the community.

The ECOWAS Vision 2050 seeks to build on the accomplishments of Vision 2020, which has set a strong foundation for the movement from an ‘ECOWAS of States’ to an ‘ECOWAS of Peoples’, with more inclusive and sustainable development programmes.

The vision statement aims to consolidate the major achievements of our community over the years, while exploring new opportunities especially in the area of new technologies and innovations.

It also aims to address and mitigate emerging challenges within the region and globally. (NAN)

