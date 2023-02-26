ECOWAS Observers impressed with peaceful polls in Abuja

By Lizzy Okoji

The ECOWAS Election Observer Mission has expressed delight at the peaceful conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections in Nigeria.

Former Sierra Leonean President, Ernest Koroma, who is the leader of the ECOWAS Election Observer Mission made this known while speaking to journalists after witnessing the counting of votes at Polling Unit 028, Gana street, Maitama, Abuja.

Koroma said that the West African sub-region hopes that the peaceful conducts in Abuja will be a general reflection of the process through the federation.

“As ECOWAS Observer Mission, we are pleased to say that from the observation of the polling stations that we have visited, it has been generally peaceful, the turnout has been impressive and we saw a lot of enthusiasm on the part of the voters.

“The process has also been commendable, there has been a late start here and there but generally, it has been good and we have just witnessed the counting which has also gone very well in this polling station that we have witnessed.

“So, we hope that this will be a reflection of what will happen in the rest of the country and we also hope that at the end of the day what comes out will be a reflection of the will of the people.

“So, we want to continue to encourage Nigerians to be law abiding, to stay within the framework of the law and let us observe this election until the official results are put out by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),” Koroma said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ECOWAS has the highest number of observer missions in Nigeria with about 250-member delegations deployed across the country to observe the elections. (NAN)