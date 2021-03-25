ECOWAS Observers arrive in Benin for April 11 presidential election

(PANA/NAN) An election observation mission from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is in Benin the April 11 presidential election.

The 10 experts, who are members of the ECOWAS long-term Election Observation Mission to be throughout the country, arrived on Tuesday and will spend 25 days.

Members of the , who are specialists on security, gender, electoral operations, constitutional law and communication, are responsible covering the pre-electoral, electoral and post-electoral phases of the election.

During their stay, they will meet stakeholders in the electoral process: members of the government, Constitutional , Autonomous National Electoral Commission, High Authority Audiovisual and Communication (HAAC), media players, as well society organisations.

About 90 ECOWAS observers are expected in Benin for the poll. (PANA/NAN)

