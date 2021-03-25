(PANA/NAN) An election observation mission from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is in Benin for the April 11 presidential election.

The 10 experts, who are members of the ECOWAS long-term Election Observation Mission to be deployed throughout the country, arrived on Tuesday and will spend 25 days.

Members of the team, who are specialists on security, gender, electoral operations, constitutional law and communication, are responsible for covering the pre-electoral, electoral and post-electoral phases of the election.

During their stay, they will meet stakeholders in the electoral process: members of the government, Constitutional Court, Autonomous National Electoral Commission, High Authority for Audiovisual and Communication (HAAC), media players, as well civil society organisations.

About 90 ECOWAS observers are expected in Benin for the poll. (PANA/NAN)

