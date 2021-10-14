ECOWAS Observer mission arrives Cape Verde ahead of Presidential polls

A delegation of election observers appointed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) arrived Cape Verde ahead of the nation’s presidential polls.

The delegation known as ECOWAS Long-Term Observers as well as other core team members, are to monitor the polls and report back to the sub-regional body.

The mission which arrives Praia on Oct. 12, have already visited the Praia NOSI Data Centre, a centralised data system that provides digital solutions to Cabo Verde’s government institutions, including on election data management.

This is contained in a statement issued by the ECOWAS on Thursday in Abuja.

The commission said that the mission, led by Mr Francis Oke, was educated on the working of the NOSI.

The team was received at the data center by Lumumba Barbosa, Executive Administrator, after which they were walked through the operationsof the centre and well as its security architecture.

They were informed that the Cape Verdean data centre was built to resist natural or man-made disasters such as fire, tsunami, earthquake, plane crash and other similar occurrence.

The team also visited the General Directorate for Support to the Electoral Process, DGAPE, where its Director General Arlinda Chantre briefed them on various aspects that concerns the elections.

She informed the delegation that the electoral management bodies were already preparing for a possible presidential run-off vote on October 31, as provided for in the electoral Act.

She showed the mission the already packaged election materials which were set for distribution if a run-off election was required. (NAN)

