ECOWAS: Nigeria will support consolidation of democracy, says Buhari

Nigeria will within the limits of resources do her best to support the consolidation of democracy in West African countries, President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged.

The President spoke Thursday at State House, Abuja, while playing host to President Roch Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso, who was on a one-day official visit to Nigeria.

“We are keeping tabs on situations in countries that have elections ahead. We know the countries that are calm and the ones where there have been unfortunate casualties. We will always support those who have elections ahead, so that things can go smoothly,” President Buhari said.

Burkina Faso holds legislative elections in November, this year.

President Kabore, who chairs the Economic, Trade and Liberalization Scheme of ECOWAS, said he was in Nigeria to discuss crucial sub-regional issues with President Buhari.

These include the convening of a joint commission meeting between Nigeria and Burkina Faso, reported trade difficulties among Nigeria, Ghana, Republic of Benin, and Niger Republic, and the way forward.

President Kabore commended President Buhari for what he called “strong leadership and support” displayed by the Nigerian leader in his capacity as Chairman of COVID-19 response in West Africa.

“I must also applaud your strong leadership against terrorism in the sub-region,” the Burkinabe Leader said.

On the situation in Mali, he expressed hope that the summit held in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday, would yield positive results, stressing: “We need cohesion all over West Africa.”

