Sunday, December 10, 2023
HomeReports & CommentaryProjectECOWAS meeting holding in Abuja
Project

ECOWAS meeting holding in Abuja

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
4

The 64th Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Heads of State and Government is holding in Abuja, Nigeria.

The session, to be chaired by President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, is attended by Heads of State and Government in the 15-member block.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that countries like Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone are already at the venue at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Other members attending are Benin, Gambia, Togo, Cape Verde and Senegal.

The ECOWAS Commission and other stakeholders like former President Goodluck Jonathan, the U.S. Lead diplomat for Africa, Molly Phee, the African Union (AU), and the UN Secretary General Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, Leonado Simao, are also attending the meeting

The end-of-year meeting is expected to review various decisions and agreements taken and initiated by the body including that of the adoption of the ECO as a common currency for the region.

The issue of the coup d’etat in Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea would also be deliberated on by the regional body at this meeting.

Other issues are climate change, democracy, bilateral relations as well as the African Continental free Trade Agreement.(NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz

Previous article
Police rescue kidnapped housewife in Kaduna
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.