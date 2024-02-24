ECOWAS leaders meet in Abuja over political, economic development

By Ismail Abdulaziz

ECOWAS leaders held a meeting in Abuja today to discuss political and economic issues concerning the sub-region.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the leaders would examine ways to address the pulling out of the bloc by Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic.

The three countries announced their dissociation from the sub-regional group following the latter’s condemnation of the unconstitutional takeover of power in those countries.

Nigeria’s former Head of State, retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon, on Thursday called for a quick resolution of the various issues threatening the unity of the community.

Gowon said that differences should not be allowed to disrupt the noble intentions of the founding fathers of ECOWAS.

The three military juntas in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger announced their intention to exit ECOWAS on Jan. 28 over allegations that the sub-regional body was becoming a threat.

The trio said that the sub-regional body failed to support them in their fight against terrorism and insecurity, while imposing sanctions on them.

ECOWAS had been working towards a return to democratic rule in the three countries and frowned at any lengthy democratic transitions.

The Mediation and Security Council of ECOWAS has urged the aggrieved nations to prioritise dialogue and reconciliation in resolving their differences with the community.

ECOWAS leaders would also address the political situation in Senegal at the Abuja meeting.

Senegal’s President Macky Sall recently declared that he would no longer run for an unconstitutional third term in office at the 2024 general elections.

His decision ended bouts of unrest in Senegal since 2021 in which dozens had been killed. (NAN)