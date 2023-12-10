ECOWAS lauds Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia for peaceful elections

The Economic Commission of West African States, ECOWAS, has commended the peaceful resolution of the disputes of the February general elections in Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

This is contained in a communiqué read by Dr Omar Touray, ECOWAS Commission President, at the end of the 64th session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government on Sunday in Abuja.

‘’The authority welcomes the peaceful resolution of the electoral dispute in the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the peaceful outcome of the dialogue between the opposition and the government in the Republic of Sierra Leone.

He said, ’Authority commends the efforts being made by member states and the ECOWAS commission towards the consolidation of democracy, peace, security and stability in the region.

‘’The authority notes in particular the peaceful elections that took place during the year in Nigeria, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone and Liberia.’’

Touray said the authority also saluted the electoral process that led to a peaceful transition in Liberia and commended the acceptance of the result by President Goerge Weah.

‘He said, ’The authority encourages the leaders and citizens of Liberia to continue to promote social cohesion. It urges the commission to accompany Liberia in these efforts.

Touray added that the authority notes with deep regret the continued challenge of insecurity and instability in the region, which has brought about terrorism, violent extremism and unconstitutional change of government.

‘He added, ’The authority reaffirms its commitment to the promotion of peace, democracy and good governance and urges member states to uphold the tenets of the ECOWAS protocols.

”This is relating to the mechanism for conflict prevention, management, resolution, peacekeeping and security as well as the Supplementary Protocol on democracy and good governance.”

Touray said that the authority directed the commission to dialogue with stakeholders on the relationship between electoral processes, democracy and development.

It also directed the commission to make actionable recommendations on increasing the transparency and credibility of elections and the promotion of inclusive development and accountable governance.

‘He added, ’The authority further instructs the commission to intensify consultation with member states in order to finalize and present for adoption, the draft revise Supplementary Protocol on democracy and good governance.

‘’The authority directs the commission to embark on deep reflection. Explore the power and possibility of an extra ordinary summit on unconstitutional change of government.’’

Touray said that the heads of state and government also directed the extension of the mandate of the ECOWAS mission in the Gambia for one year and for support in the implementation of the white paper on the crisis in that country.

‘’On the Gambia, the authority urges the government and stakeholders to expedite the adoption of the new constitution ahead of the 2026 general elections.’’

He said that the authority takes note of the preparations towards the Feb. 25, 2024 presidential election in Senegal and urged the government and stakeholders to continue to prioritize inclusivity and transparency.

‘Touray said, ’The authority urges all stakeholders to ensure strict adherence to constitutional norms, ECOWAS protocols and the rule of law in the management of the electoral processes and other related matters to further strengthen the country’s democratic culture.’’

On Guinea Bissau, Touray said that the authorities condemned the violence that erupted Dec. 1.

He said, ‘’The authority commended the action of the loyal members of the security forces of Guinea Bissau and expresses its full solidarity with the people and the constitutional authority of Guinea Bissau.

‘’The authority therefore calls for the full respect of the national constitution and a transparent investigation into the various events in accordance with the law and with a view to ensuring the quick restoration of all national institutions.

‘’The authority directs the commission to support Guinea Bissau in the consolidation of democracy, peace and stability, including through the completion of the on-going review of the Constitution and the urgent defence and security sector reform.’’(NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

